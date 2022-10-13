Forbes residents have leaped into action, sandbagging parts of the town with an evacuation order issued for 8pm on Thursday night.
On October 13, NSW SES directed residents in low-lying areas to leave with the Lachlan River expected to peak at 10.6 metres by Friday.
The areas are North West Forbes, West Forbes, South Forbes, North East Forbes, East Forbes and the CBD.
Rain is forecast for Thursday evening with another 10-20 millimetres expected on Friday.
The calm before the storm was evident on Thursday as waters slowly continued to rise near the Lachlan River and Lake Forbes.
Forbes Council workers Michael Hearn and Isaac Nash were busily sandbagging gutters on Flint Street and told the Daily water had already fully covered some streets.
NSW RFS Area Commander Roc Walshaw said the best advice he could give was for people to stay in touch with each other.
"Be prepared, if you aren't by now it's too late to begin your run," he said.
"Call 135 200, if you need sandbags. Don't sit there, talk to your neighbours, that's the biggest thing I say to people.
"People driving through road closed signs into flood waters is really frustrating for us. There's no need for it."
Mr Walshaw said the SES wouldn't know the full extent of flooding until the rains arrived later on Thursday and into Friday.
"The river is rising steadily, we're expecting it to peak at 10.6 tomorrow and 10.5 tonight," he said.
"As in 2016 the water comes into the town and down the streets but we won't know until it actually happens. We've had two floods at the same level and one flood did, one flood didn't.
"So we'll just wait and see at the moment where the water actually goes."
SES volunteers Trevor O'Malley and David Coleman said the Forbes Unit had prepared and delivered 6000 sandbags in the space of 48 hours.
Resident of 50 years Keith Noakes said he wasn't worried about the incoming water.
"We haven't sandbagged but we do live on higher ground," he told the Daily from Forbes CBD.
"We'll just wait and see how high it gets. Right now I'm just waiting to have lunch with my daughter!"
Residents can register for Forbes Shire Council's emergency SMS updates: you can phone the council on 6850 2300 to have your mobile phone number added to the list.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
