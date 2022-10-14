Summer hockey kicks off at Cooke Hockey Complex

The summer hockey competition got underway on Tuesday night at the Cooke Hockey Complex with everyone have a great time.
The competition runs on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, with Tuesday night's competition a family night with a focus on social hockey and Wednesday's competition a more fast-paced format of game for juniors through to seniors.
The competition is always a popular summer option for the sport attracting both new and experienced players, young and old alike and a great way for players to keep their fitness and skills up over summer.
