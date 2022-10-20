Unlicensed driver was caught out after car crash at Kelso

A WEST Australian man has been fined for driving without a licence in Bathurst last month.
Joshua Peter Leonard Riley, 33, of Field Street, Pinjarra, did not appear before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, October 12, where Magistrate Clare Farnan dealt with his matter in his absence.
He was charged with one count of a never licensed person driving a vehicle on the road.
Police documents before the court outlined how, at about 6am on Wednesday, September 7, Riley was driving in Kelso when the front of his vehicle, a Toyota HiLux, collided heavily with the rear of another vehicle.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
As a result of the collision, Riley's vehicle sustained significant front-end damage and required towing.
Police said both vehicles stopped in order to exchange particulars, but Riley was unable to produce his licence and, as a result, police were called.
Police arrived shortly afterwards and both drivers were asked to produce their licence.
Riley was, once again, unable to do so, although he claimed to hold an unrestricted Western Australia licence, according to police.
His details were checked on the police database and against Transport for NSW records, with Western Australia records indicating that Riley's licence had expired in May 2016.
Police said the licence had not been renewed by Riley in any state or territory within Australia.
In his absence, Riley was convicted and given a monetary penalty of $600.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.