Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst 12 Hour to bring back fully professional outright class for 2023

Updated October 13 2022 - 10:31pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bathurst 12 Hour will return to embracing a fully professional outright class at the top of the field in 2023, with teams featuring all-pro driving line-ups to be welcomed for the first time since 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.