Bathurst 12 Hour to bring back fully professional outright class for 2023

THE Bathurst 12 Hour will return to embracing a fully professional outright class at the top of the field in 2023, with teams featuring all-pro driving line-ups to be welcomed for the first time since 2020.
The race reverted to a Pro-Am format in 2022 to account for the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic and ongoing global freight challenges at the time.
Strong support from Intercontinental GT Challenge organisers, SRO Motorsports Group, coupled with strong interest from key brands and teams looking to return to the Mountain, confirmed to organisers that the time was right to return to the format.
Bathurst 12 Hour event director Shane Rudzis said it was the right time to make the change.
"We have worked closely with our partners to develop the formats for 2023 and their commitment, along with communication from manufacturers who want to be back on the Mountain, were enough to convince us that the time was right to return to the all-Pro format for the outright fight," he said.
"At the same time, we have developed a new set of regulations around the driver standards to ensure that the Pro-Am teams and Am drivers are looked after as best as possible, along with many of the Am-centric regulations around driver time and stint length from 2022 remaining in place.
"The decision at the last minute to change qualifying formats in 2022 has proved to be a blessing in disguise in giving the 12-Hour its own unique shootout format, while still maintaining the uniqueness of needing that one perfect lap to get pole on the Mountain."
The class structure will see Class A split into PRO, PRO-AM (for combinations including at least one Bronze-ranked driver) and Silver Cup (where all drivers must be categorised Silver or Bronze).
Class B will again be for the popular Porsche GT3 Cup Cars, including the latest Type-992 GT3, while Class C will feature GT4 machinery. The invitational class will also return to cater for vehicles including SRO GT2 machinery.
Class B and Invitational class entries must include at least one Bronze-ranked driver within their respective driving squads in 2023.
Also returning in 2023 will be the split Top-10 qualifying shootout for pole position on Saturday afternoon.
Following regular qualifying, the 10 fastest cars will progress to the shootout which will be comprised of two, 15-minute sessions for the lower 50 per cent of the top 10, followed by the top 50 per cent of cars.
The system was introduced in 2022 due to adverse weather conditions, however proved to offer a dramatic, competitive and entertaining battle for the coveted Allan Simonsen Pole Award.
This encouraged a decision to adopt it as the 12-Hour's unique shootout format moving forward.
The importance of Pro-Am competition within the race has also been further enhanced, with elements introduced in 2022 to remain: including separate Am-only practice sessions and the Am driver continuing to play a significant role in the qualifying position of all Pro-Am entries.
Stricter regulations will also be applied regarding the driving standards around Professional driver conduct in the race.
This includes significantly tougher penalties - including lengthy stop and go penalties that could see cars dropped off the lead lap - applied to Pro drivers that contact Am competitors at any point throughout the event.
