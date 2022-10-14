Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tanvir Singh keen to make his Rugby Union debut in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 14 2022 - 2:37am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanvir Singh is keen to make his first BOIDC appearance for Rugby Union. Picture by Jude Keogh.

IT'S been a while since Tanvir Singh has felt a serious itch to get onto the cricket field but the sensation has come back ahead of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.