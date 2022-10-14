IT'S been a while since Tanvir Singh has felt a serious itch to get onto the cricket field but the sensation has come back ahead of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season.
The former St Pat's Old Boys paceman has rediscovered his passion for the game since linking up with Rugby Union, after playing several seasons of Sydney Premier Cricket with Western Suburbs.
While his time with the Sydney club helped further his game immensely - and included a first grade appearance last season - it was a mentally taxing experience at times for the Lithgow native as he moved between grades.
It was one thing for Singh to improve his skills but it was an empty feeling to do so while struggling to maintain motivation.
That spark has been re-ignited during the pre-season with Rugby.
Singh has been able to link back up with several former Bathurst district teammates and loves the environment of the club.
"I've come back to Bathurst to try and enjoy my cricket a bit, and this new competition between Bathurst and Orange is still quite strong," he said.
"I've known Peakers [Ryan Peacock] for a while. Sammy Mac[pherson] and the Qureshi brothers [Jameel and Imran] are guys I've played district cricket with.
"Pat's, as everyone knows, are a very strong side and it's going to be a good challenge going up against the guys there like Mitchy Taylor and the Brien brothers.
"I'd like to help out as much as I can with the juniors coming through because at training there's some great young players at Rugby. I'm young too, I'm 20, but with the knowledge I've gained from the top grade coaches and players I hope I can pass on some of that.
"This is probably the first time in a while I've been itching to get out there and have a crack."
Singh played 62 matches across four seasons with Western Sydney.
In that time he picked up eight half centuries across second grade, third grade and Poidevin-Gray Shield, plus 40 wickets and a five-wicket haul.
After a tough first grade appearance against Fairfield-Liverpool in December Singh would play his next Saturday match in thirds.
"Things didn't go my way and the enjoyment factor started to wash away. It became more of a chore having to go there," Singh said.
"I made my debut for first grade, and it took a lot of years of hard work just to do that. I didn't have a good game there and the week after that I was dropped back to twos.
"It was a hard effort to get up through the grades but doing something bad meant it was easy to fall back."
Singh plied his craft as a bowler in his Bathurst cricket appearances but he showed off his all-round credentials during his time in Sydney.
He picked up a pair of third grade half centuries last season, scoring 92 in the weekend following his first grade appearance, and in the 2020-21 season he finished with a batting average of 27 across all competitions.
Singh has most recently played in the Central West during the 2019-20 season, where he made a pair of Bonnor Cup appearances for the Saints as their marquee player.
For as challenging as the Sydney experience could be at times Singh said it was still full of fantastic memories.
"I think I played some of my best cricket in Sydney but it was mentally taxing at times. I was a bit up and down, especially last year, but in the years before that I felt like I was playing better cricket," he said.
"Our home ground at Pratten Park was probably the best grade cricket ground in Sydney for the past few years. Getting to train and play there, it definitely bettered me as a cricketer."
Singh and Rugby Union will start their BOIDC campaign against Bathurst City at Morse Park 2.
