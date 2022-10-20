Man convicted following assault at Bathurst service station

A MAN who assaulted another man at a Bathurst service station has been sentenced.
Mervyn Morgan, 31, of Nunkeri Place, Orange, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, October 12, where he was represented by solicitor Mr Johnson.
Morgan was charged with one count of common assault (domestic violence-related), to which he pleaded guilty.
Police documents before the court said that, on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 1.20pm, the victim in the matter had just left the Dudley Hotel, Bathurst and was walking through the 7-Eleven car park on Stewart Street.
Morgan ran into the car park and approached the victim, according to police.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Police documents said Morgan used his right arm to strike the victim in the face with a closed fist, which caused the victim to step backwards twice.
According to police, the victim then turned to run away from Morgan, who ran after the victim for a short period before walking away from the location.
The victim immediately contacted emergency services and named the accused.
Police attended the area, conducted a patrol of the area where the assault took place and located Morgan at the intersection of Rocket and Peel streets.
Morgan was placed under arrest for the assault and, according to police documents, told police it was "just a little jab in the mouth".
Police later located the victim and asked if he would like to provide a statement and he agreed, but police were about to start a video recording when the victim changed his mind and refused to provide a statement.
Police obtained CCTV footage of the incident, which showed Morgan and the victim at the location. Morgan can be seen running up to the victim before both go out of view for a short period and then the victim steps back into frame holding his mouth.
Mr Johnson told the court there was a history between Morgan and the victim.
He said Morgan had previously made a complaint to police about the victim but he had decided to take "matters into his own hands".
Magistrate Clare Farnan said physical violence is not the solution.
"It makes the community unsafe when something like this happens in a car park in the middle of the day," she said.
Morgan was convicted and given a community correction order for 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.