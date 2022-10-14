Western Advocate
Good News

Upgraded toilet block part of Kelso Public School's refurbishment

Updated October 14 2022 - 3:21am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPGRADES: Member for Bathurst Paul Toole with school leaders at Kelso Public School, Principal Lance Cooper and Business Manager Christy Grassick.

Students in Kelso are set to benefit from improvements to their school facilities including an upgraded toilet block.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.