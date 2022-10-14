Upgraded toilet block part of Kelso Public School's refurbishment

Students in Kelso are set to benefit from improvements to their school facilities including an upgraded toilet block.
The upgrade, announced by Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole this week, is part of a $148 million investment across the State, earmarked in the 2022/23 NSW Budget.
Mr Toole said Kelso Public School will receive funding under the Minor Capital Works program to make upgrades and improvements to learning facilities. This will include upgraded toilet block that services the school.
The refurbishment project will involve the removal of material within the toilet block and will replace the existing toilet partitions, as well as the current floor and wall tiling, toilet pans, cisterns, urinals and hand basins. Painting works will also be carried out as part of the project.
Mr Toole said it is important we have quality facilities to help our students thrive at school.
"School environments play a crucial role in students' learning experience, so it is important that we provide the quality teaching and learning spaces.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"This funding will help make sure all students have high-quality facilities and that the schools are equipped to manage increases in student numbers.
"Local businesses will also be encouraged to bid for the works through the Local Trade Scheme so that they can also benefit from this funding. This will help ensure the investment supports our local tradies, particularly in regional communities."
It is anticipated procurement will commence in approximately three to four weeks (late September/ early October). The project is expected to be completed in late April 2023, in preparation for Day One, Term Two.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.