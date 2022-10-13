Western Advocate

Macquarie River flowing fast at low level bridge, but minor flood danger looks to have come and gone

Updated October 13 2022 - 11:39pm, first published 11:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Macquarie River at the low level bridge at Bathurst at 10am on Friday.

THE danger of another flood on the Macquarie River at Bathurst seems to have passed after less than expected rain overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.