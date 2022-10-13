THE danger of another flood on the Macquarie River at Bathurst seems to have passed after less than expected rain overnight.
The Bureau of Meteorology had the Macquarie in the city on a minor flood watch this week as a trough from the west of the state brought rain and thunderstorms to a wide area.
In the end, though, Bathurst received only about eight millimetres in the early hours of Friday - and locations to the south of the city, in the Fish and Campbells rivers catchments, received something similar.
The Macquarie at the low level bridge was flowing swiftly at about 10am on Friday, but was well below the bridge itself.
The bureau had the river at Bathurst at 1.48 metres and steady at 10am.
Problems continue much further down the Macquarie, though: the river was 9.77 metres and steady at Warren at 10am on Friday. The major flood level at Warren is nine metres.
At Forbes, meanwhile, the Lachlan River was 10.55 metres and steady at 10am on Friday. That put the river there at the major flood level.
