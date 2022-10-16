Family photo, best butcher, trough trouble: A snapshot of May 1921

THIS week's photo of the Prestage family was taken in the Gregory studios in Bathurst in May 1921. It shows mum and dad with their two daughters in the studio setting. The daughters are dressed in matching outfits, complete with a little purse. One must say the scene is a bit messy, though it was easy for Mr Gregory to crop in when printing their photo order. If anyone recognises the family, please contact me on 6331 5404 or email amcrae@lisp.com.au

At the time of this photo being taken, the Great War had only been finished for three years.



Some of the prices and activities during May 1921 may be of interest to readers.

Mr Ryan, the "King Butcher", had tonnes of pure dripping and suet for sale at 4d per lb. Mince meat, seasoned and unseasoned, was 6d per lb and rib steak 6d per lb. Mr Ryan's special corned beef cost 10s for 20lbs.



Mr Ryan was known as the cheapest butcher in the western district. He had never raised the price of mutton. He had hundreds of customers popping in and out all day, buying the choicest cuts at the lowest possible prices for cash.



He felt that people were the best judges of his goods.

IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:

The Hathrop Convalescent Home for injured soldiers had by now seen the last of its patients. It was proposed that the new hospital would be a memorial to the late "saintly and venerated predecessor", the Rt. Rev. Dr Dunne, who had spent 15 years of his life as priest and bishop in the diocese. Dr O'Farrell, the then Catholic Bishop of Bathurst, took the opportunity to launch the first appeal for funds, which was met with a generous response.

Dr O'Farrell pointed out that it was important to have a large hospital in Bathurst and Western District, especially for the destitute poor, and for a certain number of private patients.



The hospital would be conducted by the sisters trained in the science of nursing - women who were the purest and most self-denying that the Church could give.



Dr O'Farrell visited many of the towns and villages to raise funds for the new hospital. One generous donation was from Reg Fagan of Sunny Ridge at Mandurama, who gave £500. The residents of Lyndhurst gave £807.

The Glanmire well and water trough had been without water for three weeks and travellers going there to camp were being greatly inconvenienced. It meant that there was no water available on the road for 16 or 17 miles. The Turon Council went to the expense of providing a windmill, piping and water trough.

The Bathurst Orphanage sustained a heavy loss when its newly calved and valuable Jersey cow died. The cow had produced a calf, but serious symptoms set in which baffled several local experienced stockmen.



The orphanage then had to depend on about a quart of milk from another cow, which was almost dry. There were about 60 orphans and sisters needing the milk.

Residents were shocked to hear that a young woman had taken her own life at "Keloshiel", Eglinton.



Dr Busby was called to Mr Lew's residence at Eglinton and found the victim lying unconscious in bed with a hypodermic syringe beside her. The doctor had her conveyed to Bathurst Hospital, where she died. Sergeant O'Farrell was summoned to investigate.

An inquest was held at the Bathurst Court House by the Deputy Coroner, Mr J. Eviston.



The woman was identified as Vera Buchanan, aged 33 years, and matron of the Urana Hospital. She was on leave.



She had been a nurse on the Western Front for five years during the Great War. The Deputy Coroner found that death was due to the effects of a drug, (morphia), self-administered.

| Alan McRae is with the Bathurst District Historical Society.

