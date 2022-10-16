Western Advocate

Family photo, best butcher, trough trouble: A snapshot of May 1921 | Yesterday, Today

October 16 2022 - 6:30am
Family photo, best butcher, trough trouble: A snapshot of May 1921

THIS week's photo of the Prestage family was taken in the Gregory studios in Bathurst in May 1921. It shows mum and dad with their two daughters in the studio setting. The daughters are dressed in matching outfits, complete with a little purse. One must say the scene is a bit messy, though it was easy for Mr Gregory to crop in when printing their photo order. If anyone recognises the family, please contact me on 6331 5404 or email amcrae@lisp.com.au

At the time of this photo being taken, the Great War had only been finished for three years.

