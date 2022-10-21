Central West man convicted for not complying with Child Protection Act

A CENTRAL West man has been convicted for not complying with the Child Protection (Offenders Registration) Act 2000.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Bathurst Local Court earlier this month, where he was represented by solicitor James Taylor.
The man was charged with failing to comply with reporting obligations, to which he pleaded guilty.
Following his conviction on a previous, unrelated matter which saw him spend time in custody, the Central West man was placed on the Child Protection Register for a period of eight years.
As per the act, the accused is obliged to report changes to his relevant personal information within a certain timeframe.
The registrable person is obligated to report details of any email addresses, internet user names, instant messaging user names, chat room user names or any other user name or identity used, or intended to be used, by the person through the internet or other electronic communication service.
According to police documents before the court, on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 4pm, police attended the man's home to conduct an inspection under Section 16c of the Child Protection (Offenders Registration) Act 2000, which allows one or more police officers, without prior notice, to enter and inspect any residential premises of a registrable person for the purpose of verifying any relevant personal information reported by the registrable person.
Police said the man provided signed consent for police to conduct a search of all electronic and internet-ready devices and he also provided the PIN code for his mobile phone and iPad without hesitation.
While reviewing his current relevant information, the man said he now had a TikTok account. Police were aware this account and associated username had not been provided as per his reporting obligations.
Police said the man was spoken to about the account and he stated: "I just downloaded it; I didn't even think. It was just to watch funny videos while I was at work."
An inspection of his TikTok account revealed that the account was created on July 6, 2020.
According to police, there were a number of unopened messages in the inbox section of the account (from persons the man said he did not know) and it was clear the man was not using the platform as a means of communication.
The man requested police help to delete the account immediately, which was done on his behalf.
Before the court, Mr Taylor said his client has had full-time employment since his release and he was working day and night.
He said his client doesn't drink alcohol or take drugs and that he's done well to rehabilitate himself.
Magistrate Clare Farnan stressed to the man that "once you create an account, you've got to report it".
The man was convicted and given a monetary penalty of $300.
