Western Advocate
Court

Central West man convicted for not complying with Child Protection Act

By Court Reporter
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central West man convicted for not complying with Child Protection Act

A CENTRAL West man has been convicted for not complying with the Child Protection (Offenders Registration) Act 2000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.