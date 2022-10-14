PANORAMA Platypi have a second straight away fixture to open their Western Women's Rugby League season when they face the Orange Vipers at Pride Park this Saturday.
Halfback Sarah Colman will be looking to both kick and direct the Platypi to a second win this season, after they accounted for Woodbridge in the opening round's grand final rematch.
Winter was a packed schedule for Colman, who played in finals series for the Bathurst Bulldogs in rugby union and Panorama FC in football.
Colman, who was recently award the coach's prize for her efforts with the Bulldogs, said it's a nice change in summer to have just the one sport on her plate.
"I do seem to just keep adding more and more but it's nice to be able to just focus on one sport at the moment," she said.
"I'm really enjoy it and also enjoying the training. I'm just keen to hopefully get out there again and enjoy a few more games."
Panorama will be itching to get back on the field after three weeks off.
Their 24-10 win away to Woodbridge was followed up with the long weekend break and then a washed out fixture against Castlereagh Cougars in what would have been their first home game at Carrington Park.
"It's annoying to play one week, then have the long weekend and then a washout. It feels like forever since we've actually played," Colman said.
"Orange always seem to put up a great fight against us, and we had some really interesting games against them last year so it'll be interesting to see how we go.
"They played Dubbo last week and they seemed to have a good run against them. I think in that first week they were just lacking a few numbers.
"I'm sure we'll probably get a bit of the same level that they had from that Dubbo game. It should be good."
Colman expects a refreshed Panorama side to put in another great performance this weekend.
"We went in down a few squad members who were playing rugby union down in Adelaide, so we were probably down five to six players," she said.
"To come away with a 24-10 win was pretty massive and we're all pumped about it."
Panorama's defensive philosophy was put into practice in their opening round success.
Colman said it was great to see the team, in their first game of the season, already getting close to the ideal vision that they have for their defence.
"We go in with the mentality that defence wins games, and if we defend hard then we're going to be able to spend more time in attack," she said.
"In that first game I thought that was the difference between us and Woodbridge. I thought our line was really tough to crack.
"The got one try from dummy half and another where they went to run around us. Our coach Kevin has always said that if they run around us and score then so be it, as long as they don't go through the middle."
