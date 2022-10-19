CENTACARE Bathurst supports families to help children grow, learn and thrive, so they can participate more fully in their community with greater confidence.
We appreciate and celebrate the diversity, uniqueness and strengths of all children, parents and families.
We believe that families are truly important and irreplaceable - not just to parents, carers, children and your family, but to the whole community, because stronger families mean stronger communities!
That's why we're here for you.
The programs we offer come under three main areas: wellbeing, social skills and learning.
Our wellbeing programs include Power Hour, Rhythm2Recovery, Lions Quest, Harnessing Wisdom and Feeling Fantastic.
Our social skills programs include Playing And Learning To Socialise (PALS), Drop-In, RAGE and playgroup, as well as a range of free community events such as Family Fun Days, workshops, school holiday programs, family movie nights and more.
Our learning programs include Circle of Security, Tuning Into Kids/Teens, Diffuse (anger management), Keeping Children Safe, Children Under the Stars Learning Circles as well as individualised support for parents, carers and grandparents.
Upcoming events include Kids' Play (free pop-up play for littlies) fortnightly in Machattie Park, the annual School Starters' Picnic and Movie Night on Friday, November 11 and more ...
Community programs are funded by the NSW Department of Communities and Justice and National Indigenous Australians Agency.
Find out more on the Centacare Bathurst website and Facebook page.
If you want to know where or how to find a service to suit your needs, please contact Centacare Bathurst on 6331 8944.
