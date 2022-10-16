CEO of Kenny Spring Solicitors, Simone Townsend has been named a national top 10 finalist for the third year running in the Lawyers Weekly Women in Law Awards - Executive of the Year.
The awards celebrate and recognise the best and brightest women leading the charge in the legal profession.
Ms Townsend said she was thrilled to be among the top 10 finalists, with the Women in Law awards considered the gold standard for excellence, providing a unique opportunity for all women across the Australian legal industry to advance in their careers.
The finalist list features over 286 high-achieving professionals within the legal industry, across 31 submission-based categories.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"Kenny Spring, like all regional businesses, has had our share of ups and downs over the last 12 months, but with a strong vision of humansing legal services, it's wonderful to see we are leading the way in innovation, strategy, and how we interact with our clients every single day," she said.
"I personally am thrilled to be named as a top 10 national finalist again in this year's awards, and would like to thank the team I work with for their dedication and commitment to being the easiest law firm to deal with in the Central West.
"Looking at the caliber of finalists, it is really incredible to think that a regional firm can compete so consistently at this national level," she said.
Winners will be announced at an awards night at the Grand Hyatt in Melbourne on November 24, 2022.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.