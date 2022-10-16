Western Advocate
Good News

Simone Townsend of Kenny Spring Solicitors named finalist in national law awards

October 16 2022 - 12:00am
Simone Townsend, CEO of Kenny Spring Solicitors.

CEO of Kenny Spring Solicitors, Simone Townsend has been named a national top 10 finalist for the third year running in the Lawyers Weekly Women in Law Awards - Executive of the Year.

Local News

