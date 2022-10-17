Western Advocate

Bathurst International organisers working with council after issues at Bathurst 1000

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:38am, first published 2:30am
The Mount Panorama circuit was unable to be used for a period of time during the Bathurst 1000. Picture by Phil Blatch

THE organisers of the Bathurst International are working with Bathurst Regional Council to ensure the Mount Panorama precinct is able to cater to the major motor sport event in a month's time.

