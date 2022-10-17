THE organisers of the Bathurst International are working with Bathurst Regional Council to ensure the Mount Panorama precinct is able to cater to the major motor sport event in a month's time.
It comes after the circuit, campgrounds and public parking areas were affected by wet weather during the Bathurst 1000 in early October.
Two support category races and the Top 10 Shootout had to be cancelled on October 8 due to the amount of standing water on the track that made it too dangerous to race on.
Meanwhile, the parking area outside Harris Park - which is not owned by council - became so muddy that vehicles were becoming bogged and required retrieval.
The situation was not much better in the campgrounds.
Bathurst International event director Ken Collier said organisers were aware of the problems and are working with council.
"We've been in constant discussion with Bathurst Regional Council and our ops people, because we're very aware of what happened at the Bathurst 1000. The weather was very unfavourable for them, and there were some issues with camping, etc," he said.
"At this point in time, given we are still a few weeks away, it's likely that we'll have to address some of the hang over from the Bathurst 1000."
Mr Collier reassured the Bathurst International will still go ahead, but restrictions could be put in place around parking and camping depending on the state of the precinct at the time and the weather.
Following the Bathurst 1000, council confirmed there will be a review of the event that includes drainage around the circuit.
Director of Engineering Services, Darren Sturgiss, said council staff will "refer costings to future budgets for consideration" following the review.
Councillor Warren Aubin said he would support any drainage works, but noted that he doubted any improvements would be ready ahead of the Bathurst International.
"We've got Challenge Bathurst and the Bathurst International coming up this year and then the 12 Hour next year. I mean, they're not going get any drainage work done before now and then, I would not imagine," he said.
The Bathurst International will be held from November 11 to 13.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.