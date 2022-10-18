Western Advocate
Court

Court hears Ross John Siemsen, of Bassett Drive, West Bathurst, used meth to treat his back pain

Updated October 18 2022 - 4:03am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Court House

A MAN who claimed he carried methylamphetamine to treat back pain has been convicted and fined $100 after appearing before Bathurst Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.