A MAN who claimed he carried methylamphetamine to treat back pain has been convicted and fined $100 after appearing before Bathurst Local Court.
Ross John Siemsen, 53, of Bassett Drive, West Bathurst, appeared in court on Wednesday, October 12, where he was represented by solicitor Ms Dobson.
He was charged with one count of possessing a prohibited drug, to which he pleaded guilty.
In police documents before the court, it was alleged that, at about 11.35pm on Thursday, August 25, police were conducting patrols in the Kelso area when they noticed a white Isuzu truck parked at McMenamin Drive with the lights on and a man sitting in the driver's seat.
A short time later, police say they were travelling along View Street when they saw the same vehicle now parked facing east on View Street. The vehicle had its lights on and engine running and Siemsen still sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle.
Police activated their warning devices and stopped behind the vehicle. They say they approached the driver's window, introduced themselves to Siemsen and asked that he produce his licence, which he did.
Siemsen disclosed to police that he was a frequent cannabis user and had used a few days prior, according to police.
Police conducted a breath test on Siemsen, which returned a negative result. He was given a roadside drug test, which returned a positive result to methylamphetamine.
According to police, Siemsen was placed under arrest for the purpose of providing a secondary oral fluid sample at Bathurst Police Station.
Police searched his car and, in the passenger's side of the vehicle, found a blue duffel bag in the footwell. There, police say they found two folding knives.
Police continued the search and located a small metal canister in the front pouch of the bag, which contained a small resealable bag containing a white crystal substance. Siemsen told police that he was not aware of what the substance was.
During a search of a toolbox, police say they located a large metal device which appeared to be a home-made firearm. Police say Siemsen told them that the item was a toy gun that he found while scavenging at the rubbish tip.
After the search, police said they took Siemsen to Bathurst Police Station for a secondary oral fluid test which tested positive to methylamphetamine
The crystal substance, which was methylamphetamine, weighed 1.09 grams.
Ms Dobson told the court that her client had fallen on hard times.
"He was living out of his car and he was using ice to treat back pain, which I concede wasn't an appropriate treatment," she said.
Magistrate Clare Farnan said it wasn't wise to treat back pain with ice.
Siemsen was convicted and given a monetary penalty of $100.
