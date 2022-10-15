BATHURST'S Josie Magnay can attest to the skills and dedication of the city's allied health professionals.
Diagnosed with necrotising pancreatitis in 2021, Ms Magnay subsequently spent eight-and-a half months in hospital and had 11 operations.
As a result, she had to learn how to walk, talk and eat again.
Following her discharge from hospital, the Program for Outpatient Rehabilitation (ProRehab) team at Bathurst offered support, according to Western NSW Local Health District.
Ms Magnay praised the help she was offered by the program.
"The ProRehab program has been excellent at getting me functional again and back to living my life: grocery shopping, cooking, eating nutritious food, keeping my fluids up, talking, and so much more," she said.
"I couldn't have afforded this level of care in the community, which I definitely needed. Thanks to the support of the service, I've even been able to get back to work as a teacher."
Bathurst Health Service general manager Cathy Marshall said ProRehab is based out of the Bathurst Hospital and is a rehabilitation service in an outpatient and/or home-based setting for up to six weeks.
"The ProRehab service is a wonderful example of how we have adapted our services to suit the needs of our community, enabling patients to go home but still receive the help and support they need on their recovery journey," Ms Marshall said.
"Due to Josie's significant challenges, she needed the support of a variety of specialists, which ProRehab offers through its team of rehabilitation physicians, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech pathologist, dietitians and social workers and administration."
Ms Magnay's story was highlighted by Western NSW Local Health District as part of the recent International Allied Health Professions Day.
"I would like to acknowledge the wonderful work all of our allied health staff do for our patients every day, especially on International Allied Health Professions Day," Ms Marshall said.
The health district says around 60 patients with a variety of different needs have gone through the program so far since it started in 2021.
