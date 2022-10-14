THE Bathurst 6 Hour is set to once again be Australia's largest endurance race, with demand outstripping supply in entries for the second consecutive year.
A total of 75 entries have been received to date by event organisers, five more than the grid capacity of the Mount Panorama circuit in place for the race.
Entries opened on September 21, with more than 20 entries lodged within 24 hours of their opening.
The field was at 50 as September turned to October, with the 70-car milestone reached earlier this week.
There were 70 cars ultimately entered in the 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour, a number that was reduced to 63 by the time the race commenced on Easter Sunday - making it the second-largest Bathurst enduro grid on record: The largest already set by the 6 Hour at 64.
"We don't take for granted the level of interest from competitors in the Bathurst 6 Hour," Bathurst 6 Hour event director Ken Collier said.
"It is a remarkable thing and our number one goal is to provide a great platform for these teams and drivers to enjoy one of the great endurance races at Mount Panorama.
"The process of approving entries is not easy, however we do it with respect for every single competitor who has lodged a form.
"Every entry is judged on their own merits and what they bring to the event in a bid to ensure it is the best possible show for all concerned: be it competitors, the TV audience, the spectators and more.
"That process commences now to ensure we can inform those both successful and those not as soon as possible, so they can plan ahead."
The event runs April 7 to 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.