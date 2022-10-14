THIS Saturday will finally be the night that the Bathurst Goldminers senior women's side end their long wait to play a competitive fixture, as they travel to face the Dubbo Rams in Western Women's Basketball.
Goldminers didn't get the chance to play their opening round game at home against Gilgandra, who could safely travel for the match, but with the extra practice time the Bathurst squad are hoping to start things off with confidence this weekend.
Goldminers' Haylee Lepaio said there's almost a sense of cabin fever for the team, who are itching to go up against new competition after spending so much time of late against other Bathurst players.
"I think it'll just be good to get out on the floor and have a run against someone else, other than the girls who are around town all the time," she said.
"I can't imagine the game will be too quick. We won't be up and down the court too much. There's a couple of older heads and few quick ones, so we'll wait and see what it's like.
"It's great to get so numbers together in seniors for the western region. If we can try to make this a regular competition it would give the younger kids something to aim for in the future as well."
The Bathurst association will bring just seven players to Dubbo for the match but they'll still be bringing a starting five with a mixture of height and experience.
"We've had some good numbers to training over the last few weeks and in our extended squad we've got some great players who just haven't played for a long time. We just want to go out there and have fun," Lepaio said.
"If we manage to get a win then that's a bonus.
"We'll only have the seven players this week but we'll actually have a fairly tall side. There's myself, Razz Monaghan and Brook McInnes, who used to play for the Flames back in the day. There's also the Matthews sisters, Emily and Jess."
There's still a chance that the Goldminers won't miss out on their home game before finals.
"The weather didn't want us to have a go, but I think that game will be postponed until the last week in October, if all is going well," Lepaio said.
