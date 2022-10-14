Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst Goldminers short staffed for their Western Women's Basketball match away to Dubbo

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 14 2022 - 5:03am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bronte Emanuel in action for the Goldminers during their most recent State League era. Picture by Phil Blatch.

THIS Saturday will finally be the night that the Bathurst Goldminers senior women's side end their long wait to play a competitive fixture, as they travel to face the Dubbo Rams in Western Women's Basketball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.