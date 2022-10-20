Western Advocate

Three premises to be improved with Bathurst Access Improvement Grants

By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 20 2022 - 4:03am, first published 4:00am
The Bathurst Lapidary and Collectables Club premises will become more accessible. File picture

BATHURST Regional Council will provide $14,000 to improve access at three more premises across the city.

