BATHURST Regional Council will provide $14,000 to improve access at three more premises across the city.
The money is from the latest round of the Bathurst Access Improvement Grants, which are given out each year to help businesses and non-profit organisations improve access to their premises.
Successful applicants can receive a maximum of $5000 for their nominated project, or up to 50 per cent of the overall cost of the project.
Three applications were submitted and then assessed by the Bathurst Regional Access Committee (BRAC), it determining all of their met the criteria for the grants.
XJS World Pty Ltd will receive $5000 for the construction of a new access ramp at the rear of the Crago Mill premises, which will facilitate access to the new entry point.
Another $5000 will be provided to Con Venardos, who will use the money as part of the restoration of 79 William Street, the former OPSM premises.
Mr Venardos is separating the former merged shop into two shops, which necessitates an automatic door and ramp to provide access, removing a step.
The third applicant, the Bathurst Lapidary and Collectables Club, will receive a $4000 grant to construct an accessible parking space adjacent to its clubhouse in Eglinton.
In a letter to council, BRAC chairwoman Irene Hancock said the committee members unanimously agreed on the distribution of funds to the three applicants.
Another round of the grants is expected to be available next year, giving more businesses an opportunity to improve access to their premises.
