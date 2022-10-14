We can lament change, but we cannot avoid it

IN November last year, it was the Perthville Development Group.
After the group had held its annual general meeting and failed to fill some key positions, a crisis meeting was arranged to find some new faces willing to get involved.
"I think the old committee feels if we can't get a working executive we are going to have to disband the management of the [Perthville] hall," vice president John Trollor said at the time.
The group was eventually able to fight another day, but was reported to be "going broke fast" in June as it waited for the village's community hall to be repaired following the years in which it was unable to be used due to COVID restrictions.
In July this year, it was the Macquarie Care Centre Auxiliary, which was wound up just a year before it was due to reach its 60th anniversary.
"I've really had a wonderful time with the auxiliary. I look on them all as my friends and nothing seems to be a chore," long-time president Beverley Stuart said as the group called it a day due to the disruption of the COVID years and the difficulty in attracting new members.
This week, it was the St Vincent's Community Nursing Auxiliary, which marked the end of 96 years of continuous service (after the St Vincent's Community Nursing Service ceased to operate).
A city the size of Bathurst will always be facing the end of an era of some sort among its various community groups and organisations, but it has felt like there have been more than the usual number of eras ending (or threatening to end) in recent times.
Partly it is because of COVID, which had such wide-ranging, society-shaking effects - from stay-at-home orders to the body blow to bricks and mortar retailers - that the full impacts are still being felt long after we packed away our masks and put our RAT tests in the cupboard.
But it is also partly because the times are forever changing - as much as we wish it wasn't so.
The Bathurst of 2022 might as well be a different country when compared with the Bathurst of 2002. The change would be even more pronounced if you went back a further 20 years.
Longevity is no guarantee of a continuing history as our personal lives and the life and rhythms of our city continually shift and evolve.
We can lament it, regret it, rage against it. But we might as well be trying to hold back the tide.
