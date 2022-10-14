Western Advocate

Jacob Donn jailed for 13 years for killing brothers Shane and Sheldon Shorey in a hit-and-run in Wellington in 2021

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated October 14 2022 - 9:39pm, first published 5:50am
Joseph Shorey the father of the two boys killed in the hit-and-run crash in Wellington in January 2021 speaks outside court after the sentencing. Picture by Amy McIntyre
  • This story contains the names of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people who have died.

THE father of two boys killed by an unlicensed and drug-affected driver says he is shocked, shaking and devastated at the sentence handed down to the driver.

