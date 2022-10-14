THE St Vincent's Women's Auxiliary was started in 1926 with the object of raising funds to provide necessary needs for the hospital.
The auxiliary has continued unbroken since that date, although a change of name to St Vincent's Community Nursing Auxiliary was made due to a change of circumstances.
When the new building was constructed at the rear of the existing hospital, the auxiliary provided many necessary requirements that were urgently needed.
The private hospital was built a number of years later, with the eventual closure of the community hospital section.
As this private facility was unable to be used by all members of the community due to cost considerations, the auxiliary made the decision to continue supporting the Home Nursing Service, which was a division of St Vincent's Health Services already being supported by auxiliary efforts.
The change of name to St Vincent's Community Nursing Auxiliary was necessary due to the administration changes.
We are a very small group of ladies who have endeavoured to provide necessary requirements for the nursing service and the Wounds Clinic.
All our funds have been raised through support from the community, for whom all services are available.
Examples of items provided are two-way radio for cars; treatment chairs for the Wounds Clinic; nurses' medical carry bags; a camera for wound treatment; patient lift; and portable telephones.
Unfortunately, on September 31, St Vincent's Community Nursing Service ceased to operate and was transferred to Bathurst Base Hospital Health Services.
Consequently, this situation brings to an end, after 96 years of continuous service, the activities of St Vincent's Auxiliary.
While we are very disappointed, we nevertheless feel extremely grateful for the community support that has enabled us to provide much needed equipment and requirements for staff and patients over many years of involvement.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.