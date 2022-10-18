MUSIC and poetry featured at a special Probus function held recently.
Members of the five Probus clubs in Bathurst - Bathurst Probus, Bathurst Ladies' Probus, Probus Club of Bathurst Plains, Probus Club of Macquarie and Bathurst Combined Probus - gathered at Keystone 1889 for a high tea.
The event was held to celebrate Probus Day.
"This is the very first time that the five Probus clubs have got together to celebrate Probus Day and we hope it won't be the last," Bathurst Combined Probus president Ingrid Pearson said.
"The co-ordination committee was made up of representatives of the five clubs."
Planning started in July, Mrs Pearson said, and the president and vice-president from four of the five clubs were all able to attend the high tea.
The Bathurst Plains president was away and unable to be at the event.
The mayor was a special guest at the function and the entertainment included bush poetry from Paul Chapman from the Probus Club of Macquarie, a skit from The Mikado performed by members of the Bathurst Ladies' Probus Club and a performance from soprano Monique Grima, the Mitchell Conservatorium concerto competition winner for 2022.
She was accompanied by David Hood.
