Western Advocate

All of Bathurst's Probus clubs gather for special function

Updated October 18 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Ladies' Probus president Petah Burns, Bathurst Combined Probus president Ingrid Pearson, mayor Robert Taylor, Bathurst Probus president Richard Hurford, Probus Club of Macquarie president Marilyn Dickenson and Probus Club of Bathurst Plains vice-president Brian Hanrahan.

MUSIC and poetry featured at a special Probus function held recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.