Bathurst's 'Two Feet and a Heartbeat' charity walk for HeartKids a success

By Alise McIntosh
October 16 2022 - 3:30am
Participants in the Two Feet and a Heartbeat charity walk around the Macquarie River. Picture by Alise McIntosh

PARTICIPANTS in the 'Two Feet and a Heartbeat' charity walk for HeartKids were walking tall on Sunday, October 16 to show support for all kids, tall and small alike, that suffer from congenital heart disease.

