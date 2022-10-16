PARTICIPANTS in the 'Two Feet and a Heartbeat' charity walk for HeartKids were walking tall on Sunday, October 16 to show support for all kids, tall and small alike, that suffer from congenital heart disease.
Walks for the charity took place all over the country, and called for participants to walk four kilometres, in order to represent the four children each week that are lost due to complications of heart disease.
The Bathurst walk took place at 10am, and saw participants walk around the Macquarie River for a good cause.
So far, the charity walk has raised just under $300,000 to support children and families suffering from heart complications, with donations and merchandise purchases still available to be made online via the HeartKids website.
Ambassador for the event, Caryn Pender said that the day was important to bring awareness to the HeartKids charity, and heart kids themselves, including her own daughter, and fellow HeartKids ambassador, Callie Sloane.
"My fourteen-month-old daughter is a heart baby. She has Tetralogy of Fallot and had her reconstructive surgery done in March of this year," Ms Pender said.
"I just think [the walk is about] bringing more awareness to [HeartKids], and the things that these warriors go through everyday, and their resilience and strength and determination, it's amazing to see them grow and it's really important to help them grow."
People from all over the Central West travelled to Bathurst for the charity walk, with families commuting from Orange, Dubbo and Mudgee to show their support for the cause.
Ms Pender said she was extremely pleased with the turn out at the event, and also the support she has received from the Bathurst community.
"We're so lucky to be in this little rural town that is a bit far from the city, but they really get behind everybody and support us," she said.
"It's nice to see a few other heart families here today that we can connect with. We thought we were the only one in Bathurst but actually close friends of the family found out that their daughter has congenital heart disease too."
It was important to Ms Pender to get the word out there about HeartKids, as she feels there is a lack of understanding regarding heart conditions.
"So it's not just one thing if you're a heart baby, there's lots of different types of conditions ... some are picked up prior to birth, some are picked up at birth, some are not picked up until people are in their teens, but there's a lot of different things that can go wrong with the heart," she said.
"It's not spoken about enough I don't think, so just raising some awareness in the community and thinking about all those angel babies that didn't make it."
One of these angels that didn't make it past their teenage years, was Jake Carroll, who died suddenly in his sleep due to an irregular heart arrhythmia caused by a congenital heart defect.
Jake Carroll's mother, Susan Hurt was one of the attendees at the HeartKids charity walk and said that she wanted to come along and show her support for anyone at HeartKids, as it is a cause that is close to her own heart.
"I've got two heart kids, I lost one when he was eighteen, which was seven years ago, and I just wanted to raise awareness in the community for all the babies that have heart problems during their lives," she said.
"I've got another son who is 22, he now has a pace-maker and defibrillator, because basically Jake's death saved his life ... their dad also passed away when he was 40, from the same condition."
After facing so much tragedy in her life, Ms Hunt had a simple message to anyone with children, especially those with congenital heart disease.
"Just hold onto your kids and love them tight," she said.
