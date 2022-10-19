Western Advocate
Carillon Business Awards powered by Kelso Electrical to place at the Bathurst Goldfields

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 20 2022 - 1:58am, first published October 19 2022 - 11:30pm
Major sponsor for the Carillon Business Awards, Brad Schumacher from Kelso Electrical in front of the Bathurst Carillon. Picture by Alise McIntosh

THE well respected business men and women about town will have the chance to be recognised for their efforts at the Carillon Business Awards, which will be held at the Bathurst Goldfields on Saturday, October 22.

AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

