THE well respected business men and women about town will have the chance to be recognised for their efforts at the Carillon Business Awards, which will be held at the Bathurst Goldfields on Saturday, October 22.
These awards are powered by Kelso Electrical, and celebrate the vital contribution that local businesses make in the Bathurst community, and recognise excellence in business leadership, entrepreneurship, social enterprise, sustainability, innovation, export, business growth, and employment practices.
One of the event organisers Maria Kamper, said that this years' awards night is set to be the biggest Bathurst has seen yet.
"There's been 350 tickets sold," Ms Kamper said.
"That's a really good number and it's more than last year, so we're pretty happy with that."
As well as the awards night being larger than previous years have seen, there is also a heightened number of entries in the award categories, and there has also been a record number of public votes.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"There was more than 110 entries in the awards, and I think there's three-or-four finalists that will be announced in each section on the night," Ms Kamper said.
"The people's choice awards had more than 80 people and businesses nominated in the two sections, and we had more than 6000 votes publicly for those awards, which is a huge record. I think last year ... they got about 3000, so we've doubled the number of public votes."
As well as the night being an important way to celebrate the work of businesses in Bathurst, Ms Kamper said it will also provide an opportunity for networking and marketing, with entertainment provided from public personalities.
"Some of the tables have got some mixed businesses on them ... so they're going to get to socialise with businesses they probably wouldn't normally socialise with, or know, and also in the downtime ... you'll meet other people and you just don't know what you can get out of that," she said.
"We've got Lachy Mansell who is the MC, who was the Beauty and the Geek winner last year and he's going to entertain everybody, and then there's Warren Davies who is a guest speaker, he's called Warren Davies: The Unbreakable Farmer ... and he's going to entertain everyone through dinner with his presentation."
Attendees at the awards will also enjoy a three-course-meal of canapes, a main course, and dessert, provided by the Bathurst Goldfields.
Though the primary function of the evening is to celebrate the immense business talent in Bathurst, it is also about giving back to the community.
"The awards ceremony actually is held not just for the businesses, but the chamber chooses a charity each year, a local charity, to raise funds for," Ms Kamper said.
"So they have auctions and a raffle on the night, so there's four auction items, one of them being a 2022, pink Penrith signed-jersey ... there's also an Aboriginal artwork painting done by Meleisa Cox, which is going to be in the raffle.
"All of that money this year is going towards Bathurst Community Transport group, because most of that group is volunteers that drives people to and from appointments in Bathurst, Orange and also sometimes Sydney, so that's well worth another reason to come together and raise funds for a worthy cause."
The awards night will take place from 6pm until midnight, with music and entertainment provided until late.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.