At the top of the order, Brett Causer showed all captains what a skipper's knock means.
With 83 runs off 92 balls for his Orange City side, not one Bathurst City Colts bowler looked like getting him out in round one of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition (BOIDC).
And as it was, the only way possible to remove him was through injury.
A dislocated knee robbed the City captain of a potential hundred as he waits till later in the week to distinguish how long it'll rule him out.
But fear not, City's dynamic debutant duo of Josh Coyte and Lachie Skelly showed why they're two of the biggest inclusions in this year's edition of BOIDC.
Defending a score of 7/179, both men were instrumental in bowling City Colts out for 149.
Skelly came away with 3/35 while Coyte had 2/13, and the latter couldn't have asked for a better debut in green, removing Oliver Shoemark with his first delivery.
"It was a good way to start the season, everyone did their role and we took our chances when they came," he said.
Coyte, currently attending university at Wagga Wagga, will miss next week's matches but should be a permanent fixture in the coming games.
A former Centrals and Centennial Bulls all-rounder, Coyte's decision to link with Orange City came after seeing the success of his brother, Lachlan, in the Warriors colours.
With Skelly from Wagga too, it was only natural he'd recommend the off-spinner play for City after a move to Orange.
Despite his team-mates three-wicket effort, Coyte had a warning for the rest of the competition.
"He's still got a lot to offer, but obviously first game back in a number of years for him, I think he'll be an asset, especially bowling with BJ (Brad Johnson)," he said.
"Those two were awesome and got us back into the game there, Colts got off to a flyer but they dragged it back and dried up the runs."
Only two other BOIDC matches were able to get underway on Saturday.
Rugby Union's Jonah Ruzgas tore through the Bathurst City top order to finish with figures of 6-18 in his side's low-scoring 41 run victory at Morse Park.
Hundreds to Bathurst St Pat's Connor Slattery and Connor Brien delivered a 169-run win for their side over Centrals.
ORC versus Orange CYMS and Centennials Bulls and Cavaliers were washed out.
