THEY say that singing is good for the soul, and this is exactly why the Sydney Street Choir was established; as a means to empower and inspire those who have experienced homelessness or disadvantage.
Another way in which the Sydney Street Choir aims to invigorate the lives of members, is by touring and travelling to towns to host performances and workshops.
Bathurst was lucky enough to be chosen as the next destination on the choirs' touring route, and will host the Sydney Street Choir at a variety of locations in town from Friday, October 21 until Sunday, October 23.
The Sydney Street Choir director James Paul said that everyone involved is super excited, as this will be the choir's first time coming to Bathurst, and also the first time travelling for a lot of members.
"On Friday we're doing a workshop at St Stanislaus' school, for the students there, and then on Saturday we're playing at the famers' markets, then we'll be at the Bathurst Uniting Services Café, at the Uniting Church to run a workshop there ... and that's actually open for anyone to come," Mr Paul said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"So many of our members don't get to travel. Most of them are experiencing some sort of disadvantage, so for them it's a chance to get away."
The workshops will allow attendees the opportunity to learn to sing, and to sing in harmony together with the choir, as well as connecting with choir members over a shared meal.
"We do a lot of workshops ... where people will come and they'll sing with us and then we'll have a meal, so sharing a meal is often a good way to get to know someone, so that's a big part of what we do as well," Mr Paul said.
"It's a way of breaking down some social barriers as well, because sometimes people who are doing it tough or living on the street, people might look down on them or they may not be sure how to communicate, so if you come and have a meal together and sing together, it makes it easier to talk to someone and bridge that gap."
Mr Paul said that the choir is also a great opportunity for members to be seen and heard as active members of society.
"It's about building our sense of community, so we're all about creating a strong community for people to belong to, who may not otherwise have family or friends or a community to belong to, so that's our main thing," he said.
The choir is aiming to build a sense of community with Bathurst audiences, and lift their spirits with passionate and honest expression through song.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.