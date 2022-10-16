NICK North once said that he was ready to take a step back from pursuing higher-level triathlon events but that idea might be taking a backseat.
North was victorious in Sunday's opening men's long course round of the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club series, fresh back in the city after watching fiancé Hollee Simons compete in the World Ironman Championships at Kona, Hawaii.
He completed the 500 metre swim, 17km bike and 5km run in a time of 50 minutes and 46 seconds to get his new season off to a flying start.
It's been easy for North to find motivation in his training recently, and that's been in part due to the celebratory atmosphere around the Bathurst club qualifying four of its members to Kona.
He's hoping that Sunday's win and his upcoming bid at Nepean this coming weekend can launch the start of a special 2023.
"I've just come back from Kona watching my fiance race and the motivation has hit me really hard. I want to race. I've got the drive back. I've got a new coach. The passion is back
"I've got a big season planned next year and a few targets I want to hit. Next year it'll probably be Husky and Port half [Ironamn] and see how I travel from there.
"The halfs are something I really want to get back into. A long term goal is Taupo New Zealand Half Ironman Worlds in 2024. That's a goal for the future, so hopefully I can get some good races next year and qualify sometime towards the end of the year."
The Hawaii trip put a small break into North's training regime but his three legs across Sunday's race showed he's trending in the right direction.
He completed the swim at a pace of 1:17 per 100 metres, rode the bike just shy of 40km/h on average and finished his two laps of the 2.5km run loop at a 3:40min/km pace.
"I had a good bloc of training about two weeks before I went over the Kona with Hollee, so there wasn't much training going on there, but it was a really good hit out today," North said.
"I was just trying to fine tune a few things, wearing the wetsuit in the swim and practicing transitions because it's been a while.
"It was nice to have clear space all race so I didn't get flustered, not worrying myself about winning it and just focusing on fine tuning a few things."
Competitors on Sunday were met with slightly cooler conditions than what's been hitting Bathurst of late.
That came with its share of positives and negatives for North.
"The swim was beautiful because the water was so warm but when you get on the bike and that wind hits you it feels like slo-mo. It's very sluggish," he said.
"My feet were so numb running. It probably wasn't until I stopped running that I started to heat up again. It's just good to get the first race of the season done to see where I was at."
Mercede Cornelius was the first woman home, and second overall, in a time of 59:19.
She beat Jamie Rivett by just six seconds in a great battle for the overall runner-up finish.
