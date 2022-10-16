Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Nick North wins opening men's long course race of Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club 2022-23 series

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 16 2022 - 4:31am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NICK North once said that he was ready to take a step back from pursuing higher-level triathlon events but that idea might be taking a backseat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.