'BASKETBALL' and 'draws' aren't two words that usually belong in the same sentence but the Bathurst Goldminers and Dubbo Rams couldn't be split in Saturday night's contest.
With no overtime being played in the Western Women's Basketball game at Dubbo, the Goldminers and Rams would settle for a thrilling 64-all draw.
Goldminers travelled to Dubbo light on numbers but their seven-strong squad still managed to go into the back half of the match with a lead, as they utilised their height advantage.
However, the Rams' shooting went to another level towards the back end of the match and a tiring 'Miners defence couldn't quite put a stop to the comeback.
After watching last year's inaugural competition get cancelled due to COVID-19 - and last weekend's opening round get postponed due to rain - Saturday's contest was an exciting way for the Goldminers to finally get things underway.
The teams were initially uncertain about whether they were going to play any overtime but when the Dubbo coach approached to offer a draw Goldminers' Haylee Lepaio said they were more than happy to take up the offer.
"We were just happy that we were still in it at the end because we were buggered. They really came back over the third and fourth quarter. We're happy with that result in the end," she said.
"We were surprised that they started out in man [defence] against us and then they stayed in that through the whole game, so we just kept trying to go inside and be patient with our offence.
"In the second half they really capitalised on the home court advantage. They were hitting shots from everywhere and banking threes, which you don't normally see. They just couldn't miss."
Lepaio and Razz Monghan made great use of their height advantage to lead to scoring for the Goldminers but the Rams' pace of play remained at a constant high through the game.
When the shots started to drop for Dubbo the Bathurst women did everything they could to try and regather themselves.
"We definitely used the time outs to our advantage and made good use of our two subs. They were a lot fitter and I think they have played together a fair bit through the season," Lepaio.
"I think we did well to stick them considering we haven't had a full training session with everyone who was there on Saturday night at the same time.
"We didn't really have a true point guard either. Emily Matthews is more of a shooting guard and off-ball player but she's had to bring the ball up court all game and be that calm head directing us around."
The Goldminers will travel to play the Orange Eagles in this Saturday night's next round of action, while the postponed opening round game with Gilgandra is expected to take place the next week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.