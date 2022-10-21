Western Advocate
Photos

Pictures from the Bathurst Showground's food truck fair on Sunday

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 22 2022 - 1:19am, first published October 21 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bathurst showground hosted the Aussie Food Trucks on Sunday, October 16, at the Bathurst Food truck Fair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.