THE Bathurst showground hosted the Aussie Food Trucks on Sunday, October 16, at the Bathurst Food truck Fair.
The fair took place from 3pm until 8pm, and saw attendees feast on the variety of foods that were available, between brisket and burgers and delectable desserts.
There were also rides and carnival games available for kids and those young at heart to enjoy, and try their luck at winning exciting prizes.
One family that particularly enjoyed their day out, was the Fajloun family, with older siblings Elissa, Veronica and Joseph taking their little sister Sofia out to enjoy what the day had to offer.
"It's just a little excursion on a Sunday for a bit of family fun ... I'm very excited to try all the different types of food," Elissa said.
"It's been really lovely, the weather is really nice, and it's good to see everybody getting out and about.
"I'm very impressed by how many different rides and food options there are here, it's a really nice thing for Bathurst."
The Bathurst Showground will also be hosting the Bathurst Lions Farmer's Market on Saturday, October 22, from 8am until 12pm.
