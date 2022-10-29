Western Advocate

'Meli Melo' art gallery has been opened in the foyer of the Webb Chambers building

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 29 2022 - 1:13am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sven Rogers showcases Spencer Calveley's work in the Meli Melo art gallery. Picture by Alise McIntosh

LOCAL artist, Stephen 'Sven' Rogers is at it again, and this time he has opened an art gallery in one of Bathurst's most historical buildings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.