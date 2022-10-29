LOCAL artist, Stephen 'Sven' Rogers is at it again, and this time he has opened an art gallery in one of Bathurst's most historical buildings.
The foyer at the entrance of the Webb Chambers building has now been transformed into an art gallery space named 'Meli Melo' which is French for 'mish mash', and it will exhibit a wide array of artworks from local artists.
Mr Rogers said that he wanted to open the space as a mish mash of artists and styles, as a way to celebrate the diversity of talented local artists.
"I'm about providing opportunities for local artists to have their work seen, and I saw the opportunity in a fantastic heritage building, in George Street, that was being ... not utilised at all, it was a foyer, and a conduit between three businesses, so I approached one of the lease holders and gained some information," Mr Rogers said.
"Then I got in contact with the managing agent and negotiations started, and I wrote an expression of interest and my plans, and I got the green light to put in my art gallery, which has seen quite a lot of foot traffic."
Mr Rogers said the foyer of the Webb Chambers building was the perfect place for a gallery of this kind, as it offers residents the ability to peruse the site when it is most convenient to them.
"I love that it has a very fine dining restaurant right next door, a really busy, great café on the other side, and a whiskey bar at the back. I mean that's breakfast, lunch and dinner covered," he said.
"It's been a symbiotic and beneficial arrangement to the existing business that articulate with the gallery, and people are quite often milling about waiting for coffee at one of the more popular hole-in-the-wall cafes in Bathurst, and now they've got a fantastic opportunity to kill a few minutes by looking at some original artwork by some local prize-winning artists."
One of these prize-winning artists, whose exhibition is currently being featured in the gallery is Spencer Calveley, who spends his spare time creating art, when he isn't busy cultivating the minds of future generations as a teacher.
"I like to get exposure for my work ... and for people to come into this gallery and enjoy the work," Mr Calveley said.
"I've got so many different styles, and I'm proud of each and every one of the artworks ... I've got on the wall."
As well as the gallery acting a means to provide passers-by with the chance to inspect local art, it also provides an opportunity for those interested, to purchase these works, as the gallery is open as a commercial space.
All of the artworks by Mr Calveley are for sale, and involve works of mixed media, animals, and some more metaphorical works that involve fruit bowls and forbidden fruit.
According to Mr Rogers, these works are super affordable, and would make a great present purchase.
"It's a unique, one off piece of artwork. It's an ideal Christmas gift, or an addition to a private collection," Mr Rogers said.
The space for the Meli Melo gallery has been leased on a month to month, ongoing lease, with no projected end date in sight, and is open from 9am until 5pm, Monday through to Saturday.
Artist exhibitions will remain in the gallery for a one to two week period.
