MERCEDE Cornelius-Feltus had the ideal preparation for her upcoming busy schedule of racing with an overall runner-up finish in the opening round of the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club series on Sunday.
Cornelius-Feltus, competing in the open long course, got under the hour mark as she finished in a time of 59:19, beating Jamie Rivett by just six seconds in the battle for second behind Nick North (50:46).
The Nepean Triathlon now beckons for Cornelius Feltus this weekend.
Sunday's race performance was a little under the expectations that Cornelius-Feltus put on herself but it didn't come as a shock after a tough training schedule of late.
"I felt a little bit flat out there but I've got another race next weekend and I'm tapering off from a hard week of training," she said.
"I've got Nepean coming up next weekend. That's one I've been working towards for a while. Training's been going well.
"Once I was out there for a little bit today I started to feel a bit better. I was a bit fatigued at times, but was still pretty fast for how I was feeling."
Following Nepean there's an even bigger test ahead for the Bathurst triathlete.
"I've also got world qualifying coming up in Canberra. That'll be for the sprint distance," she said.
"That'll be the weekend after the Nepean race."
In Sunday's other races Gavin Borg was a dominant winner of the open short course, finishing in 46:30, while Nikki Thurtell was the women's short course victor (1:04:23).
