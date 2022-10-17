Western Advocate
Holy Family sending six athletes to state carnival at Homebush

Updated October 17 2022 - 9:42pm, first published 9:30pm
Holy Family School's Senior Boys 4x 100m relay team, from left Levi Thurston, Riley Nairne, Oliver Hanrahan and Will Curtin. Photo: SUPPLIED.

SIX Holy Family students will be taking on the state's best at the 2022 NSW CPSSA State Athletics Carnival being held in Sydney later this week.

