Holy Family sending six athletes to state carnival at Homebush

SIX Holy Family students will be taking on the state's best at the 2022 NSW CPSSA State Athletics Carnival being held in Sydney later this week.
The students will all compete at the Homebush on October 19 and 20 following their success at school, regional and diocesan pathway carnivals.
School principal, Kevin Arrow, said a full program of track and field events will be held in the primary schools program.
"This is primary school athletics at the elite level for students in NSW," he said.
Among the students competing are Will Curtin (Relay, 800m, 200m), Levi Thurston (Relay), Oliver Hanrahan (Relay), Riley Nairne (Relay), Lian Ronquillo (100m), Lily Dawson (Long Jump) who will represent the Diocese of Bathurst Catholic Schools in the '2022 Catholic Schools Polding Team'.
Mr Arrow said the athletes were selected on performances at the NSW Catholic Schools Polding Carnival held recently at Glendale, Newcastle.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
He said The Holy Family School Senior Boys Relay Team (4x 100m event), is expected to lead the way for the school.
"The team is unbeaten at the regional, diocesan and Polding levels of competition," Mr Arrow said.
Mr Arrow said from Homebush, a 2022 NSW PSSA State Team will be selected to participate in the 2022 School Sport Australia Carnival towards the end of the current school year.
"Successful athletes here will move to the 2022 School Sport Australia Championships, the final rep event for school athletics.
"Our Holy Family athletes have enjoyed their competitions this year and they will compete in both track and field events. They have a positive sense of sportsmanship, can perform at a very high level, and have a healthy competitive attitude. Our reps will represent Holy Family with pride,' he said.
"We wish our athletes a well at the NSW PSSA Carnival and hope they put in personal best efforts in their events. Success at Homebush will mean participation at the national School Sport Australia Championships."
