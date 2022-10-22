THERE was everything from coffee to cakes to bargains for blokes when Holy Trinity Kelso held its Spring Fair recently.
Locals gathered at the Parish and Community Centre at the historic church to browse the stalls, catch up with friends or have something to eat from the barbecue.
Holy Trinity, occupying a commanding position off Gilmour Street, is the oldest church west of the Blue Mountains.
