NAIDOC colour run to offer family-friendly fun in Kelso

A NEW date has been set for the Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council's first NAIDOC colour run, which had to be postponed due to wet weather.
The event will now be held at the Kelso Community Hub on Saturday, November 5, with the land council hoping to see a big turnout.
Chief executive officer Tonilee Scott said the event was targeted at disadvantaged children and will give them a fun activity to participate in.
"This is our first colour run, so I hope that it gets the participation and engagement, especially where we're holding it out at Kelso, it's to engage disadvantaged youth, families to participate with their kids," she said.
"... [Bathurst's] had a lot of colour runs, but not in Kelso, so I hope to see lots and lots of participation."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The NAIDOC colour run is a free event and people can show up on the day to register.
Children must be accompanied by an adult to register and participants will need to wear a white shirt for the activity.
As the event is part of the land council's NAIDOC celebrations, the colours will reflect the Aboriginal flag.
"Wear a white shirt and then be painted with someone Aboriginal kind of colours," Ms Scott said.
In addition to the colour run, there will be a free sausage sizzle at the Kelso Community Hub and lucky door prizes.
The event will run from 11am to 1pm.
For more information about, visit the Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.