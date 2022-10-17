RE: Religious freedom.
Under our listing of freedoms for our Australian democracy is that of religious freedom.
This surely means respect for the many in this country who are committed Christians: people who accept with wonder and worship the person of Jesus Christ as Saviour of the World.
Only a week or two ago, Andrew Thorburn in Victoria was pressured to choose between his Christian faith and his new appointment as CEO of an AFL football club.
Sadly, Dan Andrews publicly applauded his resignation.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
Recently, our ABC morning show presented as funny a lampoon of the crucifixion of Jesus by Eric Idle, now apparently appearing in Australia.
Then, on Erin, Channel 5b featured as comedy this segment of Monty Python.
There have been millions throughout history who have faced martyrdom for their faith.
There has been this cost for followers of Jesus from the first century, and more martyrdoms for Christian faith in the 20th century than in all the previous 19 centuries.
Would Eric Idle and his Monty Python buddies be prepared to lampoon the Islamic religion? They would not find then a chance to look on the bright side of life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.