Man who crashed into a parked car while drunk found by police in vehicle with his pants down

A MAN has been taken off the road for five years after he crashed into a parked car while drunk.
Mark Allen Watts, 68, of Rankin Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 5 to high-range drink-driving.
Court documents reveal Watts was driving a silver Honda CRV about 2.15pm on July 24 this year along Rankin Street in Bathurst.
Watts lost control of the vehicle and hit a blue Honda Jazz parked out the front of a Rankin Street address, before he continued to drive along a shared driveway and crash into a side fence.
The court was told witnesses phoned police, who arrived about 2.30pm and said they saw the Honda Jazz with damage to the right side and Watts' vehicle stopped along the side fence.
Police said they approached Watts - who was slouched over the steering wheel, slurring his words when talking and had his pants down exposing his person - to conduct an alcohol breath test.
Watts was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station after he submitted a positive test result for alcohol.
During his transportation to the station, Watts fell on the floor of the cage due to his level of intoxication, according to police.
Police opened the vehicle after some difficulty and took Watts to the breath analysis room where he returned a positive reading for alcohol of 0.272.
Watts was then taken to Bathurst Base Hospital by Ambulance to be assessed.
"I'm sorry for what I did. I'd like to keep my licence but I understand there's a disqualification period," Watts told the court during sentencing.
Magistrate R Rabbidge noted the charge was Watts' second drink-driving offence in five years, before he disqualified Watts from getting behind the wheel of a vehicle for half a decade.
"Every driver has a duty to everyone on the road and sometimes our duty is to recognise that we can no longer drive, and I think that time has come for Mr Watts," Magistrate Rabbidge said.
In addition to the disqualification, Watts was placed on a two-year conditional release order.
