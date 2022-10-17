AN upcoming concert will be used as an acknowledgement and celebration of renewal.
It has been many years since the Bathurst City and RSL Concert Band presented a concert and program of special music for the community, but that long drought will soon end.
"As the circumstances of COVID from recent years have prevented concerts and rehearsals for us, we are excited to present our concert as an acknowledgement of renewal and freedom to express our love of local music," a spokesperson said.
The concert will be called it Playing It Forward, which the spokesperson said "reflects this sentiment of moving forward, showcasing 21st century music composed specifically for concert bands".
"You will hear music from Australian, American and English composers written in a variety of moving and fun styles, catering to a range of listening enjoyment. There is a bit of something for everyone.
"The concert will be presented in the auditorium of the Bathurst RSL Club on Saturday, November 12 at 2pm and we invite everyone to join us for this unique event.
"A gold coin donation upon entry will be contributed entirely to the Defence Dogs, in support of the Bathurst RSL Sub Branch, for whom we have performed most for over the last two years.
"It will be a perfect day to have lunch at the RSL restaurant, and stay on for a feast of beautiful music by Bathurst's own community band."
The Defence Community Dogs program pairs prison inmates with rescue dogs for an intensive six-month training period to provide assistance dogs for Australia's Defence Force veterans.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.