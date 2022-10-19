A FORMER sandpit area is going to become a new outdoor learning area under a makeover plan at a Bathurst district school.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has met with Meadow Flat Public School principal Michael Wood to see firsthand the plans to transform the section of the school.
Mr Toole said a NSW Government Community Partnership Grant of $32,000 would be used to get the project completed by local tradies.
"A disused sandpit had been highlighted as a space which could really benefit from a makeover to convert it into something special for the benefit of the children," he said.
"There's already a roof over a part of that location and now the plan is for the sand to be replaced with a concrete pad as well as having retaining walls, lighting, special outdoor heating strips and furniture installed."
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Mr Wood said the project had been on the school's wish list for some time and the upgrade would mean a lot to students and teachers.
He said the fact the work would be undertaken by local tradies would mean the local economy benefited from the initiative as well.
"It's a win-win situation for everyone," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.