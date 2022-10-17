Western Advocate

Call for more funding to repair Central West's 'crumbling road network'

October 17 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Warren Aubin says communities across the Central West need to know the government's plan for fixing regional roads.

A ROAD safety advocate has called on immediate action from the state and federal governments to divert more revenue into improving basic infrastructure and address what he says is a crumbling regional road network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.