'Whose line is it anyway?' CWA hall hosts improvisational 'theatre sports' program

SHAKESPEARE once wrote that 'all the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players,' and this certainly rings true for attendees at the Bathurst Theatre Company's Theatre sports program.
The program encourages men and women to spend their time playing, and improvising on the stage and on the floor of the Country Women's Association (CWA) Hall.
Theatre sports is run every Wednesday evening from 7:00pm, and invites people of all ages to go along, meet new people and improve their communication skills.
Organiser of the Theatre sports program, Bronwyn Leal Newcombe said that the program provides people with a platform to express their creative sides, by participating in improvised drama games.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"We do games like; space jump, bus stop, hitchhiker, replay and we'll do some trust exercises and a little bit of script work," she said.
"So the [games are] completely improvised, and you don't know what's going to happen and you don't know what to expect.
"What's special about it, I think, is that you've got a group of people, from diverse backgrounds and different areas of expertise coming together, and they all bring their unique part to make a unique performance."
The improvisational nature of the drama games allows people the opportunity to get to know each other quickly through physicality and movement, which according to Ms Newcombe, provides an intimate way to connect with other creatives in the community.
"I really think, it's just because you don't know what's going to happen, and I think it's this collective effort," she said.
"Each person takes their own creativity and puts it inside the scene, and everyone just ends up laughing. Often they're comedic scenes, sometimes it might be more dramatic, and it's very physical as well.
"It's good for building confidence, social skills, public speaking and just creativity in general ... one of the main things is just to have fun and make friends," she said.
Ms Newcombe said that another great thing about theatre sport is that allows people to find a space for spontaneity in their lives, all while in a safe, judgement free zone.
"There is no right or wrong with theatre sport; you can't make mistakes, and I like to think of it as people just mucking around and using their imagination," she said.
Theatre sports classes run every Wednesday evening from 7:00pm until 8:00pm and are $10 each.
To make a booking or find out more information, visit the Bathurst Theatre Company Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.