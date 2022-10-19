A DEVELOPMENT application (DA) has been lodged for works to the old Commonwealth Bank premises in Howick Street, with another major bank planning a move to the site.
NAB is seeking consent from Bathurst Regional Council for an internal fit-out of the building at 171 Howick Street, as well as an upgrade to the facade and signage.
Although previously occupied by a bank, a significant overhaul is planned to make the building fit the NAB's vision, with an estimated project cost of almost $1.3 million attached to the DA.
NAB already has an established premises in William Street, but believes the new location would allow it to deliver a better banking experience to its customers.
"We're excited by the opportunity to invest in a new retail and business banking centre in Bathurst," NAB executive for network property, David Johnson, said.
"This investment forms part of NAB's transformation program that will improve the banking experience for both customers and our team.
"The proposal that's before council will provide customers in the region with one convenient location for all their banking needs."
Should council approve the DA as is, both the ground and first floors of the building would be upgraded.
The ground floor works include installation of a new window and shopfront glazing, demolition of some existing walls, door skirting and joinery.
Similar works would be conducted upstairs, in addition to "make good works" to existing windows.
The Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE) said that the proposed development would lead to "an improved streetscape amenity from the Howick Street frontage", and would support the continued viable operation of the site for a commercial premise.
The bank is proposed to be open from 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Thursday, and then 9.30am to 5pm on Fridays.
Four retail staff and 17 business banking staff would be employed at the site.
If development consent is forthcoming, NAB hopes to open its new premises next year.
"We are still in the early planning stages, however we expect to be moving to our new location in the first half of 2023," Mr Johnson said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
