IT'LL be a busy 2023 for Bathurst's Roxy George, as she juggles both her HSC and basketball commitments.
The talented local basketballer has been selected in the under 18s State Performance Program once again, as well as the under 18s country girls squad for the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup and the under 18s country girls team for the D-League.
George said she's excited for her upcoming basketball season.
"Last year I was in the State Performance Program and then I've been selected in that again. I've also been selected in the state squad and the ACJBC and I'm also in D-League as well," she said.
"It's very exciting, it's good experience and it's good to be with all them girls."
As a part of the State Performance Program, George will have to travel to Maitland and Newcastle to train.
Having just gone into year 12, the HSC will be a big priority for George but she said basketball and cross fit is something she wants to continue pursuing once she graduates next year.
She said participating in all the different basketball teams for 2023 will help improve her overall game.
"It'll help improve my skills, not just physically but mentally, to be able to get through all that training," she said.
"Being at all these camps will help better my performance."
State Performance Program exists to assist in identifying, developing, and preparing athletes in the under 16s and under 18s age group to represent NSW at the Australian Junior Championships.
The Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup will be held on January 15-21 at Albury, which will feature close to 30 clubs from across the country.
The aim of the D-League is to identify talented players and coaches, who are competing and coaching within the NSW Waratah Junior Leagues and assist with their development by having them train, play and coach against each other in a tournament-style environment.
