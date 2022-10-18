Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Busy year ahead for Bathurst's Roxy George with her basketball commitments

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 18 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst's Roxy George has been selected in the under 18s girls developing athletes program for 2023. Picture by Alexander Grant.

IT'LL be a busy 2023 for Bathurst's Roxy George, as she juggles both her HSC and basketball commitments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.