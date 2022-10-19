'I knew it was wrong': Woman apologises for driving after drinking a number of Cruisers

"I WANT to apologise, I knew it was wrong."
That's what Shaye Teagan Laura Hussey, 26, of Locke Street, Raglan, told Magistrate R Rabbidge after she pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 5 to low-range drink-driving.
According to police documents submitted to the court, Hussey was stopped on Rocket Street in Bathurst for roadside testing at 12.45am on August 6 this year.
Hussey was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station after she returned a positive reading for alcohol.
The court heard Hussey submitted a secondary positive alcohol reading of 0.058 while in custody and told police she had three Vodka Cruisers between 6pm and 12am.
During sentencing, Hussey - who represented herself in court - said although she was sorry for her actions, she was "glad to get the opportunity" to learn about and complete the Traffic Offenders Program.
Magistrate Rabbidge fined Hussey $400 for the low range PCA charge and disqualified her from driving for one month, which was backdated to the time of the offence.
Hussey was also ordered to have an interlock device installed in her vehicle for 12 months.
