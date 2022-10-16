Western Advocate
Coonabarabran will host the Picnic Championship Final next weekend

By Col Hodges
Updated October 17 2022 - 4:20am, first published October 16 2022 - 9:00pm
Connie Greig will have several runners in the Picnic Championship final next weekend at Coonabarabran. Picture by Amy McIntyre

From her Dubbo stables, Connie Greig is likely to provide half the field for the $50,000 Picnic Championship Final on Sunday at the Coonabarabran Cup meeting.

