AFTER the event was postponed twice, planning for the World Cross Country Championships is now gaining pace and I look forward to welcoming competitors from all over the world to our city.
The event is the most important competition in international cross country running.
Competitors will face a challenging two-kilometre course which they will have to complete five times.
The Mount Panorama circuit regularly hosts major international events such as the Repco Bathurst 1000, Challenge Bathurst, the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour and the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.
But Mount Panorama is not just a motor sports facility circuit: it caters to a variety of different events including the Panorama Punish, Autofest, and Newton's Nation.
Hosting the championships will put more eyes on Bathurst, providing a valuable boost to the economy as people travel to compete.
THE Garage Sale Trail is Australia's festival of pre-loved items.
Last year, more than 200,000 Australians hosted a garage sale or shopped the trail. Together, they extended the life of more than 1.5 million kilograms of items, saving these things from landfill.
The Garage Sale Trail will be held on November 12 and 13 and November 19 and 20.
Instead of throwing out that rubbish in the garage, consider selling it.
In the lead-up to the event, a series of tutorials about sustainability will be presented online by renovation guru Barry du Bois, comedian and waste warrior Craig Reucassel and Walkley award-winning journalist Annabel Crabb.
To register your sale or get tickets to the tutorials, visit www.garagesaletrail.com.au
LAST week I joined ministers and mayors at the Central NSW Joint Organisation round table in Sydney.
I met with several ministers of the Opposition and ministers from the Coalition to discuss future priorities for our region.
