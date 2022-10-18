Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst's Jaden Ekert selected in Australian Over 40s Men's Masters side for Trans Tasman Series

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 18 2022 - 10:12pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST'S Jaden Ekert finds himself back in an Australian representative team for the first time in eight years after earning a place in the national Over 40 Men's Masters team to take part in the 2023 Trans Tasman Series against New Zealand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.