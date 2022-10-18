BATHURST'S Jaden Ekert finds himself back in an Australian representative team for the first time in eight years after earning a place in the national Over 40 Men's Masters team to take part in the 2023 Trans Tasman Series against New Zealand.
Ekert put himself at the forefront for selection after finishing the recent 2022 Hockey Australia 34+ Men's Masters Championships on the Gold Coast as the leading goal scorer and a key members of New South Wales' successful gold medal bid.
The St Pat's striker was one of seven New South Wales players selected in the team that will travel to Christchurch next April and May.
This season for Ekert has been a year of revitalised passion for the game of hockey, and bringing gold medal glory to his NSW team in a shoot out over his former state Queensland was a magic moment.
Being chosen to wear the green and gold? That's just the cherry on top.
"It's so nice. When you don't have expectations on yourself and you just play for the sake of playing it's a pretty nice feeling," he said.
"It caps off one of the best nationals I've ever been a part of. With the group of guys I play with, we're all pretty close mates, and that's pretty rare in a state side, just because everyone lives in different parts of the state.
"It's nice to be recognised, especially with the quality of players around me."
Ekert is joined by New South Wales teammates Andrew Borg, Chris Coombes, Lee McCormack, Stuart Fletcher, Brett Giffin and Tristan Hunt in the Australian side.
The side is captained by Victoria's Anthony Traill, who was part of the Australian 40s team who won the 2019 edition of the Trans Tasman series on the Gold Coast.
"It's so good to be joined by so many of the New South Wales guys, especially Tristan Hunt who is one of my best mates," Ekert said.
"We haven't played together for a fair while. To be in a side again with him again is fantastic."
Ekert's rekindled passion for hockey began with his coaching of the St Pat's women's Central West Premier League Hockey team.
From there, he got back on the field himself and felt his competitive fire light back up again.
Now, several years down the track, It's led to an Australian selection.
"The last time I played for Australia would have been in 2014 with the Australian Country side, so it's been a fair time between drinks," he said.
"I lost the passion for the game a long time ago but it all came back when I started coaching the girls.
"When Niel asked me to play it was a nice feeling and I'm glad I did it and put my hand up. I'm starting to love the game again and it's such a nice feeling."
Ekert played for the 35s NSW masters side but since he will move into the 40s team next year he was given the option to move to the next age group for next year's series, which he accepted.
