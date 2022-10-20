Western Advocate
Man convicted in Bathurst Local Court for common assault and intimidation following fight over lack of intimacy

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated October 20 2022 - 3:03am, first published 3:00am
Man got into a fight with partner over a 'lack of intimacy'

A MAN who pushed and threatened the mother of his children during an argument sparked by a perceived lack of intimacy in their relationship has been convicted.

