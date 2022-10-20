Man got into a fight with partner over a 'lack of intimacy'

A MAN who pushed and threatened the mother of his children during an argument sparked by a perceived lack of intimacy in their relationship has been convicted.
The man - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on October 5 after he pleaded guilty on a previous occasion to common assault (domestic) and intimidation (domestic).
According to court documents, the man and the victim were at an address in the Bathurst area about 11pm on July 4 this year, when he began to question his relationship with the victim over of a believed lack of sex.
The victim walked into the bedroom to speak with the man who was yelling and swearing, before an argument between the couple commenced.
The court heard the man pushed the victim in the chest, which caused her to almost lose balance.
He pushed the victim again and raised his fist and said "don't hit me otherwise you'll get it" after she slapped him in the face due to fear for her safety, court documents said.
The victim walked away and called police, who arrived soon after and spoke with both the man and woman.
"I pushed her and she slapped me and I'm getting [expletive] charged and arrested," the man said to police.
The man was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he claimed to be acting in self defence.
The court heard the self-represented man was in the process of securing an appointment with a psychologist, and was currently partaking in a mental health program.
"I wish you well. Be gentle with each other and think about the kids," Magistrate R Rabbidge said to the man during sentencing.
The man was placed on a community correction order with conviction for 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.