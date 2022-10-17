Western Advocate

Bathurst VIEW Club urges generosity to help The Smith Family continue its work

Updated October 17 2022 - 5:07am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Shutterstock

MEMBERS of Bathurst VIEW Club are calling on the community to give generously this Anti-Poverty Week and sponsor a child through the nation's leading children's education charity The Smith Family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.