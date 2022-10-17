MEMBERS of Bathurst VIEW Club are calling on the community to give generously this Anti-Poverty Week and sponsor a child through the nation's leading children's education charity The Smith Family.
Bathurst VIEW Club helps two children through The Smith Family's Learning for Life education support program, which provides families with long-term educational, financial, and personal assistance so that children have all the essentials needed to fully participate in their learning.
This year has been particularly difficult, with the ongoing effects of COVID and now the rising cost-of-living having a major impact on families already experiencing disadvantage and causing worrying disruptions to children's education.
Bathurst VIEW Club president Wendy Hands said supporting a child's learning has never been more important.
"With the rising cost of petrol, groceries, and housing, we are hearing from the charity that families are being forced to make impossible decisions about where they spend their dollars each week, leaving children at risk of missing out on basic school items such as uniforms, books and devices needed for learning," she said.
"At a time when children are still dealing with the impacts of COVID and catching up on missed learning, the ripple effect of these added financial pressures at home could set them back even further.
"This is why VIEW is so passionate about supporting the work of The Smith Family because its evidence-based approach helps children experiencing disadvantage to overcome the educational inequality they face.
"They support children for the duration of their education, and this helps them build the confidence and skills needed to create better futures for themselves."
VIEW Clubs raised more than $1.1 million last year to support The Smith Family's vital work, and they currently sponsor 1550 students on the Learning for Life program.
While fundraising plays a vital role in helping children in need, Ms Hands is also encouraging women of all ages to donate their time and skills by joining a VIEW club.
Last year, VIEW members collectively volunteered more than 70,000 hours of their time to help young people through homework, reading and mentoring programs run by the charity - but there's still a need for more helping hands.
"Our VIEW members have a unique opportunity to provide hands-on support to children experiencing disadvantage, while also forming meaningful and lasting community relationships," Ms Hands said.
"Recently, members in our local area have been participating in organising fundraising events such as Bunnings barbecues and are now preparing a fashion parade at Black Pepper on Melbourne Cup day.
"Step by step, we are regaining our presence in the community after all the disruption caused by the pandemic, but we need your help to reach even more children in need through our fundraising and volunteering."
