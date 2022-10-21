Woman reminded of her duty as a driver after she was caught with meth in her system

"WE MUST be completely sober when driving."
That's the reminder Magistrate R Rabbidge gave Kelly June Dorothy Galvin, 48, of Dees Close, Gormans Hill, after she pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 5 to driving with drugs in her system.
Police documents before the court said a red Holden Barina - driven by Galvin - was stopped by police on Evernden Road, Llanarth about 11.45pm on June 25 this year for random testing.
Galvin returned a positive oral drug fluid test for methamphetamine before she was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, Galvin returned a second positive sample for the drug, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
"I had drugs around 24 hours ago," Galvin told police.
During sentencing, a self-represented Galvin told the court she required her licence due to the need to travel to Lithgow to visit unwell relatives, and attend her monthly doctor appointments.
Magistrate Rabbidge noted Galvin's "very limited record" before he fined Galvin $300 and disqualified her from driving for three months.
